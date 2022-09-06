Google's Pixel 7 launch is set for October 6

Google’s big fall hardware event is coming on October 6 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, the company announced today. The event will serve as the formal introduction of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch after Google tried to preempt leaks and announce its new hardware at Google I/O earlier this year.

Pixel Watch — The tagline for the event is “It’s all coming together,” and it's hard to think of anything more apt. The Pixel Tablet aside, with the launch of the Pixel Watch at this October event there will be a “Made by Google” device for pretty much every important category of personal electronics.

Not much is known about the Pixel Watch other than the fact it’s fully designed by Google, will run Wear OS with some deep integrations with Fitbit’s fitness tracking platform, and come with a round body and display. We know the new Wear OS works well enough for Samsung, the question is really whether Google can back up the hardware side of the bargain. One hopes there’s a custom Tensor chip for the Pixel Watch just like there is for the Pixel phones.

The Pixel Watch has a strikingly different look from Apple’s smartwatches. Google

Pixel 7 — The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are similarly mysterious. Other than the new design, which is really an evolution of what Google was doing on the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7’s cameras and internals are an open question. It’ll, of course, run Android 13, but it’s very possible Google will also introduce some exclusive software features for its new flagship phones too.

Google’s announcement arrives the week Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches. Which company will ultimately offer a better complete ecosystem for customers? We’ll now have to wait till October to find out.