Google says it will phase out third-party cookies over the next two years

As the creators of one of the world’s most popular web browsers, Google understands the privacy concerns around third-party cookies. Following the example of Safari and Firefox, the company has announced it will be phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome over the next two years.

Privacy above all else — Google’s announcement comes at a time when user privacy is very much a topic of contention. Companies in all arenas are being pushed to increase transparency about the minutiae of their privacy policies — something that third-party cookies can easily be exploited against. Google is finally taking a stand against those privacy issues, even if it is taking its sweet time in doing so.

But it won’t be all at once — This is where Google’s plans divert from those of Firefox and Safari. The latter have taken a hard stance in deciding to block third-party cookies completely, for the good of the internet writ large. Google wants to take its time with the rollout because its consequences aren’t fully known yet. Blocking third-party cookies has the distinct potential of hurting Google’s revenue models.