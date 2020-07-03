Google now lets you play with AR dinosaurs in Search

Google will now let you bring 3D dinosaurs into your home. All you have to do is search for a dinosaur using your Android or iOS device and tap the new "View in 3D" button in the dino's Knowledge Graph. The camera will launch and you'll be able to see the dinosaur stomp around your living room.

Make your bored kid very happy — Android users can turn up their volume rocker to hear thudding footsteps and roars from each dinosaur. My inner 5-year old is excited about this but maybe your real 5-year old will be very excited about it.

Here's a T-Rex about to destroy my laptop:

There's also an "object" mode where you manipulate the dinosaurs and spin them around in a digital space, if you just want to study them. Google says these are some of the most realistic 3D models of dinosaurs out there.

It works fairly well, though the first few times I tried to launch the 3D view from my iPhone, the dinosaur wouldn't load. You might have to try it a few times. Google says ten dinosaurs from Jurassic World can be viewed in 3D starting today:

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Velociraptor

Triceratops

Spinosaurus

Stegosaurus

Brachiosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Dilophosaurus

Pteranodon

Parasaurolophus