Google's next big launch event is set for September 30

Google sent out invitations this morning for its next big launch event. The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30 at 11 a.m. PST, is going by the name "Launch Night In" — because it's completely remote.

The invite says: "We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones." Launch Night In will be streamed via Google devices.

While details about the new Chromecast and smart speakers are decidedly scarce, we do know for sure that Google will be launching the Pixel 5 at this event. It's expected to bring Google's impressive flagship specs to consumers for a mid-range price.