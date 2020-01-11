Google’s Play Store tests a section for all of your app reviews

When’s the last time you reviewed an app? You can do so on the app’s Play Store page… that you’ll likely never visit again after installation. Or you could wait for an intrusive in-app request for a rating. Perhaps, there’s a third option. XDA Developers was tipped about the existence of a possible reviews section that would make it easy to see and update all of your app reviews.

Where would you find it? — In the Play Store app, the reviews section would live in the “My Apps & Games.” Tapping “Reviews” sends you to a dual-tabbed menu broken up into “Unreviewed” and “Posted.” The former tab encourages users to supply a rating while the latter makes it easier to update reviews for your favorite apps.

Why would this rule? — App ratings and reviews are an influential part of any app’s success in the Play Store. A dedicated section allows users to look at their reviews in bulk and potentially supply multiple ratings at once. If you’re already the Roger Ebert of app reviews, then this feature would simplify how you update reviews for apps down the line. Making it easier for people to update reviews would benefit both users and app makers – because it can either improve the app’s rating or display a decline in quality to potential users.

Some users already have beta access to the section, so check your Play Store app to find out if your reviews were organized.