Google's upcoming mid-range Pixels might be the Pixel 4 do-over it needs

Last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL gave Google something to chew on: mid-range Android phones — if made well and affordably priced — can be big winners, more so than even premium devices. So it's not surprising Google is likely going to rinse and repeat with two mid-range Pixels this year, according to code dug up by XDA Developers. One might have 5G and a Snapdragon 765 chip and other might be a 4G version with a Snapdragon 730 chip.

Which Pixel 4 features will get cut? — Maybe more important than 5G (for a mid-range Pixel) is the camera. Will Google release new mid-range Pixels with the Pixel 4's dual rear cameras and improved Night Sight? Will it have the awesome audio-transcribing Recording app (likely)?

Which corners will Google cut to make the mid-range Pixel 4 great value? If Google can include most (if not all) of the Pixel 4's core features, add 5G, and slap on a price tag that doesn't break the bank, its new mid-rangers could become another sleeper hit.

To 5G or not to 5G? — 2020 Is going to be the year of 5G for sure, but there’s plenty of reason to think phone makers will continue offering many 4G-only devices, particularly as ubiquitous 5G connectivity across U.S. networks are still some way off.

Fishy code names and other hints — Since the days of Google's Nexus devices, the tech giant has used fish-related codenames for its products. For example, the original Pixel and Pixel XL were dubbed “sailfish” and “marlin” internally. XDA's discoveries suggest more aquatic-codenamed devices coming. "Sunfish" looks to refer to the unreleased Pixel with a Snapdragon 730 chip; "redfin" for a Snapdragon 765-powered device; and "bramble" to a non-Pixel device also with a 765 chip.

Current speculation is that "sunfish" might a 4G mid-range (perhaps the recently leaked Pixel 4a?) and "redfin" or "bramble" might be a 5G version of a "4a XL" device. Of course, it’s entirely possible Google could reserve 5G for its flagship Pixel 5 phones that are expected to come out much later in the year.