GoPro's lightest camera ever is made specifically for FPV drone pilots

GoPro is looking to court drone FPV pilots with its new Hero10 Black camera — its lightest camera to date. GoPro significantly reduced the Hero10 Black Bones’ weight by removing most of the cameras components, including its battery, screen, and its waterproof capabilities. The only things that GoPro kept for its Bones version were crucial camera parts.

Pablo Lema, vice president of product at GoPro, says in a press release that FPV drone pilots have always used GoPro Hero cameras for their drones, even resorting to sawing them apart to improve the design. Instead of forcing some of their niche users to DIY their own solution, GoPro decided to make a purpose-built action camera for them.

GoPro

Same specs, less bulk — The Bones version is essentially the same camera as GoPro’s original Hero10 Black, but most notably, it’s not waterproof. It still has a 1/2.3-inch sensor that can record up to 5.3K/60fps or 2.7K/240fps video and capture 19.6-megapixel photos. The Bones keeps the GP2 processor and the HyperSmooth 4.0 in-camera stabilization, so the performance will match the Hero10 Black it was based on.

GoPro

The differences stem from its purpose-built design for FPV drone flyers. There’s no battery in the Bones since you’ll be connecting it to the drone’s battery. GoPro says you can easily mount the Bones to three-inch class or larger drones and that it’s compatible with many drone batteries ranging from 2S to 6S and 5V to 27V.

The Bones version won’t have any heatsinks either and was instead designed with a shell that allows for better airflow. Since you’re going to be only using the camera when paired with a nimble FPV drone, there’ll be continuous airflow running through the Bones as you’re flying around.

GoPro

There’s no screen on the slimmed down action camera, but there are two physical buttons for power and switching modes. You can also use GoPro's Remote accessory, its Quik app, QR codes, or the drone’s transmitter to control the camera.

Specialized GoPros — The GoPro Bones version starts at $400 and is available through GoPro’s website, but only to U.S. customers at the moment. Anyone who buys the Bones version also gets GoPro’s ReelSteady video stabilization desktop app.

It’s nice to see GoPro wasn’t too discouraged from the drone market after its failed Karma drone that was discontinued in February 2021, but the Bones seems like a much smarter approach for GoPro that leans more on its experience with action cameras rather than designing an entirely new system. Earlier this year, GoPro said it would expand its camera lineup, so there will be even more GoPros to look forward to beyond the Bones.