Hand Physics Lab is a smashing VR sandbox

Sometimes all it takes is some creative hand-tracking to make a VR experience worth your time.
Virtual reality is only as good as the technology and expertise that enables it, and recently, headsets like the Oculus Quest have centered on the use of new tools like hand tracking, which uses a novel camera system to replicate real-life hand motions into diegetic gameplay.
We could describe to you exactly what kind of experiences hand tracking endeavors attempt to create, or we could take the more illustrative route of showing how games like Hand Physics Lab smash, grab, and shoot their way into showing the technology's potential.