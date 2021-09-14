James Pero

The 6 biggest changes on the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 is bigger, more durable, and available later this year.

Better durability

Apple says a new screen geometry will make the watch more crack-resistant — the front crystal is a full 50 percent thicker than the Series 6. The watch also has an IP6X certification meaning it’s completely dust-tight and, like previous versions, swim-proof, so you can continue to field work emails while you’re in the pool.

Bigger = better

The Series 7 is also bigger than previous versions and will come in two different sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The bigger size means bigger buttons and better UX. Apple says the Series 7 will be able to fit 50 percent more text on the screen, saving you from all that scrolling when you’re reading emails or texts. Your eyes will thank you later.

Tap