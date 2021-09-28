Here's every product Amazon just announced

Tech
Amazon's upcoming hardware includes an at-home robot called Astro, Glow, a webcam for kids, and the Always Home security drone from Ring.
Amazon partnered with Honeywell to make its first-ever smart thermostat, aptly dubbed the Amazon Smart Thermostat. An Alexa integration will allow you to control your HVAC system with voice commands, or alternatively, you can use “Hunches,” an AI feature that takes into account data from your smart home (whether your lights are off etc...) to automate the temperature automatically. And, well, the price...