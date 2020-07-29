High-res images reveal Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G from literally all angles

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will likely be announced at next week's Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Note 20. Today, we got a batch of high-resolution leaks of the second-gen foldable phone, courtesy of MySmartPrice, and it looks like it fixes everything that was wrong with the first version.

Correcting issues — We don't yet know about the durability of the foldable, but judging by the leaked assets, we can see Samsung's corrected a few things on the Fold 2. First, is the interior screen. The unsightly cutout in the upper right corner for the inside camera has been replaced with a hole punch. Much better!

Second, the exterior "cover display" is no longer comically small. It's way, way larger and extends edge-to-edge so you'll actually be able to use it for something. The original Fold's small skinny screen with thick bezels above and below it never made sense on a cutting-edge foldable.

And third, it comes in several flashy colors including a new bronze color that Samsung teased on its Unpacked invitation.

Clear evolution — All in all, the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 design doesn't look all too different from the previous model. The hinge might be thicker, but it's hard to tell from pictures.

Rumors suggest the foldable phone will have a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display and a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its triple cameras include sensors with 64-megapixels, 12-megapixels, and 12-megapixels — likely corresponding to a main, telephoto, and ultra-wide. The hole punch selfie camera is expected to be 10-megapixels.

As its name suggests (please let that not be the final name), the Fold 2 will likely support 5G. Storage is said to top out at 512GB and the two batteries should have a total 4,356 mAh of capacity. The Fold 2 is rumored to also support fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging like its predecessor.