Jackson Chen

Tech

Higround and Sega collab on chaotic Sonic, Dreamcast keyboards

The collab features three Sonic-themed mechanical keyboards, but the Dreamcast one is the chef’s kiss.

Higround / Twitter

Act 1

We all love a good retro throwback, especially when it’s done well. For the latest hit of nostalgia, Higround is partnering with Sega for three eye-catching Sonic The Hedgehog/Dreamcast-themed mechanical keyboards. The keyboards were revealed during the Zedd in the Park outdoor music festival in Los Angeles.

Higround

Of the three keyboards, the Dreamcast-themed one has to be the most tastefully designed. Higround nails the old school look and color scheme, which we can only describe as different shades of Dreamcast Gray.

Higround

Tap