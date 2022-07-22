Higround and Sega collab on chaotic Sonic, Dreamcast keyboards

Tech
The collab features three Sonic-themed mechanical keyboards, but the Dreamcast one is the chef’s kiss.
We all love a good retro throwback, especially when it’s done well. For the latest hit of nostalgia, Higround is partnering with Sega for three eye-catching Sonic The Hedgehog/Dreamcast-themed mechanical keyboards. The keyboards were revealed during the Zedd in the Park outdoor music festival in Los Angeles.
Of the three keyboards, the Dreamcast-themed one has to be the most tastefully designed. Higround nails the old school look and color scheme, which we can only describe as different shades of Dreamcast Gray.