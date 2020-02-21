Hot Wheels is making two remote-controlled Cybertrucks and we want them

Toymaker Mattel has added two remote-controlled, scale models of the Cybertruck to its Hot Wheels line-up and we want both of them. The budget version is a 1:64 scale model of Tesla’s attention-grabbing pick-up and costs $20. The larger, 1:10 model Cybertruck will set you back $400. Pre-orders for both are open now, with the smaller expected to ship on December 15 and the larger on December 20, 2020.

The tiny one can do loops — The smaller, $20 version includes a game console-like controller and is compatible with Hot Wheels’ track loop, its toy race-track for its branded miniature automobiles that includes a loop. The accompanying copy for the mini Cybertruck is the real treat and reads as though it comes straight out of Tesla’s 'Anti-Handbook Handbook.'

Miniature Elon Musk sold separately. Hot Wheels

“The 1:64 Hot Wheels R/C Cybertruck, with its science fiction-inspired silhouette, can race on or off iconic Hot Wheels orange track. And for the daredevils out there, kick it into Sport speed mode to send it through a classic Hot Wheels track loop. Look, we don’t know if it’s ‘literally bulletproof’ like its life-size inspiration, but we can guarantee that it is ‘literally awesome!’”

The big one includes cracked window stickers — The larger, $400 Cybertruck replica comes with a pistol-style controller and includes a “telescopic tailgate that folds out into loading ramp,” a “removable plastic body to reveal interior and access internal battery and drivetrain system,” and, the best part of all, a “reusable cracked window vinyl sticker.”

The big one goes faster. Hot Wheels

Tesla’s full-sized Cybertruck has already racked up over 500,000 pre-orders, but it’s not scheduled to arrive until 2021 at the earliest. These two can be in your driveway before Christmas morning and won’t cost you five figures. It’s a no-brainer, really. Though, we'd really like them in Space Gray or Hot Pink, please, Mattel. The company says the toy Cybertrucks are "design prototypes only" and that "final production design, colors, and textures may vary." So our wish may come true after all.

Update: We ordered the 1:64 scale Cybertruck and got a notification that it's backordered.