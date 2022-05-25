How Andy To shoots and edits his incredible iPhone films

AAPI Spotlight
I followed the creative genius for an entire day to learn his creative process — maybe you, too, can make a film that Tim Cook will share one day.
A self-taught filmmaker and creator from Oakland, California, Andy To could have ended up in a life of crime had it not been for a single iMac that was not stolen from his high school’s computer lab.
That iMac was ultimately what led Andy to channel his creativity into making videos — telling stories — and later, even impress Apple CEO Tim Cook with his incredible travel films shot entirely with iPhone (like this one).