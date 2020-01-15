Tech
Is superior flying performance enough?
DJI started out as one of many companies competing for dominance in the drone market, and after stomping out the competition with its superior devices — quadcopters that somehow keep getting smaller, more intelligent, and more powerful — it’s now The Name in drones.
How does any drone company, let alone ones like Yuneec and Parrot, which have 10 years of experience under their belts, compete with DJI, the Goliath of drones?
By chopping two rotors off and doubling the flight time of even DJI’s best consumer drone, the Mavic 2. And having guts, the company tells me.