Tech
Here's your step-by-step guide to making your Home Screen pop.
Apple's iOS 14 has a lot of new features and many of them geared toward customizing and simplifying the Home Screen. Chief among those additions is the ability to create widgets that help pin certain apps and functionality to the Home Screen without necessarily having to open said apps manually.
As you may have already seen, in addition to using those widgets for streamlining apps and tasks like weather, time, and even Spotify, they can also be a nifty way to make your Home Screen "aesthetic." See: the adjacent Sailor Moon Home Screen.