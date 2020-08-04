How to watch Samsung unveil the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Fold 2

All of the rumors and speculations about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Fold 2 come to an end tomorrow when Samsung officially announces its new Android phones at its Unpacked event.

As teased last month, there’s no in-person event for anyone to attend so Samsung’s doing a livestream. Hopefully, there are no cringeworthy moments. But then again, this is Samsung’s show. (Remember that time Samsung threw a really cheesy play-style event for the Galaxy S4 at Radio City Hall?)

Bookmark this page and come back tomorrow or watch the event on Samsung.com. The show starts at 10 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

What we’re expecting to see — Basically everything has leaked. The two marquee products are going to be the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Expect these to be bigger versions of the Galaxy Note 10 with new S Pen features and improved cameras. I’m personally praying Samsung has improved the autofocus that reduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra from hero to zero.

Hell, if you want to, Samsung already has jumped the gun with reservations.

Samsung’s also expected to announce the Galaxy Fold 2. If the company has any sense it won’t call it the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G as rumored. It’s not exactly a name that rolls right off the tongue. Leaks suggest the Fold 2 will have improved durability, a larger “cover” display on the outside, a hole-punch camera instead of an unsightly notch in the inner foldable display, updated cameras, better durability, and 5G. Pricing is reportedly not changing from the original Fold’s $1,980.

There’s also supposed to be new tablet announcements. Likely the leaked Tab S7 and Tab S7+. These are updated Android tablets with attachable keyboards and styluses to compete with the recently refreshed iPad Pros.

The sleeper hit might be the Galaxy Buds Live — bean-shaped wireless earbuds that will battle against the AirPods Pro. They’re supposed to come with active noise-cancellation and not just passive noise-cancellation like the very good Galaxy Buds. Fingers-crossed they have best-in-class battery life like the Buds, too.

And lastly, Samsung will probably announce the Galaxy Watch 3. Possibly in multiple versions with and without cellular connectivity. These will be updated Tizen-based smartwatches.