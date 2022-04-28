Sony will announce new Xperia phone on May 11

A new Sony Xperia Android smartphone is coming. Sony’s Xperia YouTube channel started teasing a “Next One” device set to be revealed on May 11 at 4:00 p.m. JST / 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

What to expect — In the teaser video below, Sony runs through the evolution of its Xperia phones from the Xperia 1 released in 2019 to the most recent Xperia 1 III. Rumors suggest Sony is gearing up for an Xperia 1 IV.

Back in February, leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with Giznext shared renders of the Xperia 1 IV. @OnLeaks has a pretty darn accurate track record. Specs for the alleged Xperia IV include a 6.5-inch display, a triple-lens camera system, a fingerprint reader inside of the power button, and dual-front facing stereo speakers. The phone will reportedly come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There might be two colors: a green and black.