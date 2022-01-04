I think I'd actually buy HP's upcoming gaming monitor

To accompany HP’s new and updated line of Omen and Victus desktop gaming PCs at CES 2022, the company is also introducing a new 4K gaming monitor. As an eternal RGB gamer aesthetic skeptic, I have to say, it looks pretty good.

The HP Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor supports 4K (naturally, given the name), Vesa DisplayHDR, AMD FreeSync Pro, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor is the first in the Omen line to feature built-in speakers, according to HP, all while working just as well for modern-day consoles as it does for HP’s PCs.

The Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is delightfully stripped down and simple. HP Height and tilt are adjustable. HP HP kindly included built-in speakers and a diamond of customizable RGB lights on the back. HP

Boatload of ports— The inclusion that makes that possible is the 27u’s selection of ports: an HDMI 2.1 port for consoles like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one 3.5 mm audio jack. I’d definitely prefer more HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting multiple consoles capable of 4K 120Hz gameplay, but it's great that HP includes one at all.

I’m glad an HDMI2.1 port made the cut, but clearly, there was room for more. HP

Easily adjustable — The design of the monitor isn’t too shabby either. HP favored clean lines and squared-off edges for the Omen 27u, building a display that’s essentially a collection of rectangles and diamonds. The 27-inch display's height and tilt can be easily adjusted, and yes, there’s even a diamond of customizable RGB lights on the back of the monitor if you’re missing the characteristic glow of basically all PC gaming gear.

Kinda pricey — What’s extra nice about HP’s new monitor is the company openly acknowledging a reality that seems to become increasingly common: people play both console and PC games and need and expect their tech to work well with both. As modern consoles have become more and more like souped-up (and very narrowly focused) PCs, it only makes sense this would happen, but I’m glad HP is actively leaning into it rather than shying away.

HP says the Omen 27u 4K Gaming Monitor is coming in Spring 2022, starting at $699.99.