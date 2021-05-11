HTC’s Vive Focus 3 and Pro 2 make VR look even more real with 5K resolution

Tech
The all-in-one Vive Focus 3 and PC-based Vive Pro 2 VR headsets push realism even further with more resolution and less motion blur.
At Vivecon 2021, HTC doubled down on its commitment to VR with two new headsets: the Vive Focus 3 and the Vive Pro 2. Both headsets take VR realism to the next level.
The Vive Focus 3 is the more exciting VR headset. Like Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2, the Focus 3 is a standalone wireless headset that works on its own — no PC required. It’s built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 platform.