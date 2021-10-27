Huge leak shows off rumored Oculus Pro

Tech
Videos featuring the next Oculus headset made the rounds over the weekend, just a few days before Facebook's VR-focused Connect event.
With only a few days until Facebook Connect, an event where the company showcases its latest VR tech, promotional videos with what looks to be the rumored Oculus Pro have surfaced.
The videos were posted in the Oculus Quest subreddit by user Samulia, who discovered the videos in the Oculus Quest’s “Seacliff” firmware (Seacliff is a codename for an unreleased Oculus product). The four animated videos don’t list specs, but they do show off a redesigned look and new software features.