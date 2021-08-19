Huge leak shows of redesigned Apple Watch Series 7

Tech
This year's Apple Watch Series 7 might look a lot different from Series 6, with flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.
Over the past six iterations, the Apple Watch has continued to upgrade its smartwatch. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 6 added a blood oxygen sensor and an updated optical heart sensor.
The Apple Watch always has cutting-edge internals, but the external design has remained largely untouched since Series 4 in 2018. The rectangular watch face, rounded edges, and Digital Crown are Apple Watch staples, but new renders point to a different look that sees the Apple Watch Series 7 getting a much-needed update.