Alejandro Medellin

Tech

Huge leak shows of redesigned Apple Watch Series 7

This year's Apple Watch Series 7 might look a lot different from Series 6, with flat edges similar to the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.

Apple Watch Series 7 leaked image concept render
Front Page Tech

Over the past six iterations, the Apple Watch has continued to upgrade its smartwatch. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 6 added a blood oxygen sensor and an updated optical heart sensor.

Shutterstock

The Apple Watch always has cutting-edge internals, but the external design has remained largely untouched since Series 4 in 2018. The rectangular watch face, rounded edges, and Digital Crown are Apple Watch staples, but new renders point to a different look that sees the Apple Watch Series 7 getting a much-needed update.

Shutterstock

