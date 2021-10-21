Huge leak shows off Beats Fit Pro earbuds

Tech
Apple might not be done announcing new products for the holiday season.
If you thought Apple was done announcing new products, think again. Apple-owned Beats is planning to release a new pair of earbuds, according to rumors reported by 9to5Mac. They’ll reportedly be added to Apple’s audio lineup with the just-released AirPods 3, which will sit right in the middle of the last-gen AirPods 2 and the elite AirPods Pro.
While not every detail has been uncovered, specs and images have leaked out. Design-wise the Beats Fit Pro features prominent wings, a feature that should appeal to you if you plan on working out in them. Besides the wing, the buds actually resemble the Beats Studio Buds, which were released this year. If these earbuds are anything like the $150 Beats Studio Buds, we may have another winner.