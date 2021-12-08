Huge leak shows off Google Pixel Watch

Tech
After years of anticipation, the Pixel Watch may actually launch early next year. It about time.
Google’s long rumored Pixel Watch might finally be on the verge of release.
According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who obtained leaked images of the device, Google is working towards an imminent release of a Pixel Watch, which is internally being referred to by its codename: Rohan.
It’s still slim pickings in regards to specific details and specs, but this is the closest we’ve been to a real Pixel Watch in years.