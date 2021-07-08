Huge leak shows off iPhone 13

Tech
A new camera layout is the latest in a long list of iPhone 13 leaks. We’re only about two months away from Apple announcing new iPhones in September.
With nonstop leaks that began as soon as the iPhone 12 launched, we know a lot about the iPhone 13.
The latest leak from Sonny Dickson (via MacRumors) shows an iPhone 13 lineup that hardly deviates from the iPhone 12 family. While the images are of dummy phones, there is one big difference that Apple fanboys will spot immediately: the different camera placement on the standard and mini iPhone 13.