Alejandro Medellin

Tech

Huge leak shows off Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The alleged Surface Duo 2 could be the phone everyone expected last year with reportedly delivering flagship internals and more than one camera.

Surface Duo 2 leaked images from YouTube
Tech Rat

Microsoft came out of the gate swinging with the original Surface Duo. The foldable design put two large screens side-by-side for a tablet-like experience, and we thought the hinges were “sublime.” It was a good first attempt at making a foldable phone, but those big swings largely missed the mark.

Raymond Wong / Input

Originally priced at $1,400, the Surface Duo plummeted to $600 earlier this year. However, the latest Surface Duo 2 leaks suggest the phone could launch soon, and it might fix a lot of what everyone disliked about the original.

