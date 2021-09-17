Huge leak shows off Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Tech
The alleged Surface Duo 2 could be the phone everyone expected last year with reportedly delivering flagship internals and more than one camera.
Microsoft came out of the gate swinging with the original Surface Duo. The foldable design put two large screens side-by-side for a tablet-like experience, and we thought the hinges were “sublime.” It was a good first attempt at making a foldable phone, but those big swings largely missed the mark.
Originally priced at $1,400, the Surface Duo plummeted to $600 earlier this year. However, the latest Surface Duo 2 leaks suggest the phone could launch soon, and it might fix a lot of what everyone disliked about the original.