Huge leak shows off notch-free, titanium iPhone 14

Like many previous Apple leaks this one comes from none other than Jon Prosser and his site, Front Page Tech. Prosser’s partner in crime, Ian Zelbo, created renders of the alleged iPhone 14 based on schematics seen by Prosser. The renders depict the “iPhone 14 Pro Max,” which most likely will differ from the less expensive variants. Moreover, the concept iPhone 14 can be viewed in AR using iPhones and iPads.