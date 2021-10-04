Huge leak shows off OnePlus Buds Z2

Tech
With active noise cancellation and almost double the battery life, and a price under $100, the OnePlus Buds Z2 might be the stocking stuffer to get this holiday season.
Not even a few months after releasing the surprisingly great OnePlus Buds Pro, which we were impressed by, there are rumors of an even less expensive pair of OnePlus earbuds, tentatively dubbed the OnePlus Buds Z2.
According to leaks, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are a follow-up to the Buds Z that launched in November of last year. At $50, the Buds Z are an affordable budget option, with features like 20-hour battery life, fast charging, IP55 rating, and 10mm drivers with “Bass Boost”.