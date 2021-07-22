Alejandro Medellin

Huge leak shows off Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Leaked images of the Galaxy Buds 2 show it has a similar design to the Buds Pro with some premium features, such as noise cancellation, to match.

Another day, another leak

Reliable gadget leaker Evan Blass is back again, this time showing off more Samsung wares set to make their official debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 11.

There’s been lots of speculation about the follow-up to the original Samsung Galaxy Buds, and what we’ve seen isn’t very surprising. It appears Samsung’s taking a page from Google’s playbook and launching an affordable version of its more premium Galaxy Buds Pro.

