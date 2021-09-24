Huge leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Tech
Specs and renders of Samsung's Galaxy S22 have leaked and it looks like it might have a lot in common with a Galaxy Note.
After a year of back-to-back hardware releases, such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z foldables, Samsung might be injecting the best of a Galaxy Note into its next flagship Android phone series, the Galaxy S22.
Leaks report that the Galaxy S22, which is purportedly coming in three different models, will support Samsung’s S Pen. It’s not clear if all models will include stylus support, but the leak speculates at least one model might have a built-in S Pen. In this video, you can see an S Pen slot in this fan-rendered “S22 Ultra.”