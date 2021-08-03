Huge leak shows off Samsung Galaxy Watch 4... again

Tech
After months of rumors, images of the much-anticipated Samsung watch have leaked, confirming earlier renders a week ahead of the official reveal.
For Samsung, August 11 can’t come soon enough. Every day, a new leak undercuts the South Korean manufacturer’s product announcements planned for its Unpacked event next week.
Recent leaks have revealed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the new line of Samsung foldables, and the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Just last month, a huge leak from Amazon Canada spilled the beans on price and the different models, nailing down exact hardware specs as well.