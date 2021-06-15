The new look at Windows 11 comes from Paul Thurrott, a longtime Microsoft follower who obtained and installed a Windows 11 build on his personal computer.

Microsoft will reportedly unveil the updated OS at its planned Windows event on June 24. But if the leak is correct, it’s not going to blow your mind. The big changes in Windows 11 appear to be the addition of the new system icons, rounded corners around windows, and lots of rectangles.