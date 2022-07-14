Hyundai’s curvy Ioniq 6 EV has a living room-like cabin and formidable range

Hyundai doesn’t want the Ioniq 6 to just be your daily driver. Though Hyundai first revealed the EV in June, we now we have the official spec sheet of the mid-size electric sedan.

It’s clear that Hyundai wants its Ioniq 6 to stand out from the increasingly crowded EV market. Hyundai even says that it wanted to give its upcoming EV a “distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.” It certainly has left an impression on us. We can see a little bit of Porsche 911, a bit of Mercedes Benz EQS, and a dash of Hyundai’s old Tiburon sports car.

The Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s second EV in its Ioniq lineup. Hyundai

Spacious interiors — The Ioniq 6’s range of 610 kilometers, or around 380 miles, means it can definitely compete with other EVs in its class. For comparison, the long range model of the Tesla Model 3 can get 358 miles on a full charge. To get that impressive range, Hyundai is building the Ioniq 6 with a 77.4 kWh battery and an aerodynamic design offering a coefficient drag of 0.21.

The Ioniq 6 can handle both 400V and 800V charging infrastructure and it can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes (with a 350 kW charger, of course). In those 18 minutes that you are stuck charging up the Ioniq 6, the EV offers a roomy interior with its 2,950 mm wheelbase and seats that are 30 percent thinner than conventional models.

A clean and spacious interior. Hyundai

Hyundai is looking to make the passenger experience as chill as possible with dual color ambient lighting and e-ASD sound technology. The brightness of the first row’s lighting can sync with how fast you’re driving and the Ioniq 6 adjusts the sound based on if you’re moving or not.

The interior’s centerpiece is a 12-inch full-touch infotainment system, that’s coupled with another 12-inch digital display that houses all the advanced tech the car offers. The Ioniq 6 will have a ton of safety features, including Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a bunch of other driver assistance technologies.

Hyundai built a ton of features into the Ioniq 6’s high-tech dashboard. Hyundai

Going into production — It makes sense that most people will be comparing the Ioniq 6 to Tesla’s Model 3 — which is fair since they’re both electric sedans that have long-range options. Hyundai opted to make an EV that stands out from the crowd, both internally and externally. The crazy curves might not be for everyone, but there’s always the Ioniq 5 if you’re looking for something more angular.

As for the Ioniq 6, Hyundai will begin production in the third quarter of this year and will announce the launch schedule later. The mid-size EV will be available in 12 colors, while its interiors will be available in four. We’re not sure of the pricing just yet, but the Ioniq 5 starts at $39,950.