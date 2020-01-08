I built my own vibrator at Crave's CES booth, where female pleasure comes first

Tech
"People want to talk about it. Tech companies are the gatekeepers that prevent these conversations from happening... We are ready to have this conversation."
Ti Chang, designer and co-founder, Crave
San Francisco-based sex toy company, Crave, officially made its CES debut on Tuesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. It’s the first year the consumer tech show has allowed sex tech-makers to openly exhibit on the show floor — though some have managed to make an appearance in the past, anyway.
CES hasn’t exactly been welcoming to female-focused pleasure brands and has still struggled to cope with anything even marginally taboo, but Crave co-founder Ti Chang wasn’t about to let anything stand in her way.
The company is perhaps best known for its Vesper vibrator necklace — an elegant toy designed not to hide in the shadows, but sit front and center like any other piece of jewelry.
In order to exhibit, Crave had to follow super-strict guidelines, Chang told Input; everything from the products themselves down to the free stickers available at the booth had to be approved, with detailed descriptions of what would be on display.
“We had to justify what it had to do with tech,” Chang said.
That was no problem for the company though, which has spent the last eight years perfecting its products with safety and accessibility in mind. Crave has all the bases covered.