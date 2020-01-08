I built my own vibrator at Crave's CES booth, where female pleasure comes first

San Francisco-based sex toy company, Crave, officially made its CES debut on Tuesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. It’s the first year the consumer tech show has allowed sex tech-makers to openly exhibit on the show floor — though some have managed to make an appearance in the past, anyway.

CES hasn’t exactly been welcoming to female-focused pleasure brands and has still struggled to cope with anything even marginally taboo, but Crave co-founder Ti Chang wasn’t about to let anything stand in her way.

The company is perhaps best known for its Vesper vibrator necklace — an elegant toy designed not to hide in the shadows, but sit front and center like any other piece of jewelry.