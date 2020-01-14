Tech
The HomeStudio is a connected treadmill that comes with a moveable, digital display and mirror called "Glass," and three built-in JBL speakers. It's like Peloton and Mirror had a running-focused baby.
In addition to thousands of pre-loaded, regularly updated workouts led by fitness pros, the HomeStudio includes the option to compete against friends "asynchronously but in real-time." In other words, if your buddy does a workout in the morning and you do the same one in the evening your performance will be mapped to theirs, second by second.