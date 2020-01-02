Icons disappearing from your Pixel’s home screen? You’re not alone

If you’ve got a Google Pixel handset and you’ve experienced app icons vanishing from your home screen, there’s good news: you’re not imagining things, and you’re not the only one. This week 9to5Google reports the problem appears to stem from the December 2019 security patch (not the recent feature drop), and that it’s only affecting a small number of users.

Your apps are safe –– The primary manifestation of the bug is home screen app icons disappearing, but their labels remaining. That’s not the case with the Favorites tray where it can look like an app has actually been deleted. Fear not; it hasn’t. It’ll still be in your full list of apps. And if you tap the space where it’s meant to be, you’ll find it still works.