Ikea's new air quality sensor is chic and affordable

No one does functionality quite like Ikea.
Ikea might be best known for its furniture, but lately the Swedish company has been pumping out an impressive lineup of affordable home electronics, too.
Like this $55 Förnuftig air purifier that’s somehow not an eyesore.
This week Ikea is launching what might just be the most chill air quality sensor we’ve ever seen.
The Vintrikning sensor is attuned enough to keep your lungs safe, and low-profile enough to keep it out on the table without ruining your apartment’s aesthetic.