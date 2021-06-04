Matt Wille

Tech

Ikea's new air quality sensor is chic and affordable

No one does functionality quite like Ikea.

Shanghai foggy modern skyscraper cityscape in early morning light. View from above over the Megacity in early morning light. Shanghai, China, East Asia
Alexander Hafemann/Photodisc/Getty Images

Ikea might be best known for its furniture, but lately the Swedish company has been pumping out an impressive lineup of affordable home electronics, too.

Like this $55 Förnuftig air purifier that’s somehow not an eyesore.

This week Ikea is launching what might just be the most chill air quality sensor we’ve ever seen.

The Vintrikning sensor is attuned enough to keep your lungs safe, and low-profile enough to keep it out on the table without ruining your apartment’s aesthetic.

Tap