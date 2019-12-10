Instagram Stories are about to be full of collages

Right now, if you want to post multiple pictures or videos in a single Instagram Story, you have to use a third-party app. But that may be changing soon. According to a video from Twitter user @Satyam_sinha_, which was tweeted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, Instagram is testing a new "Layout" mode that will let you post grids of pictures (and presumably videos, too) on your Stories.

The video shows the unreleased feature working, and it seems like it's going to allow people to post collages in Stories with up to six pictures at once — just in case you want to go full extra on your friends and followers on the app.

Baked in — This Stories test is based on Instagram's Layout standalone app, which it launched in 2015. Now, it appears, the company is getting ready to bake the app's collage features right into Stories. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong first discovered the new Layouts mode for Stories back in August, though at the time all we got to see were screenshots. The video suggests the feature could be arriving sooner than later, so maybe it's time to start thinking how you plan to use it.

With more than 500 million people using Stories every day, this is going to be yet another way for Instagram to keep people hooked.