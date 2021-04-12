Intel says it will open its factories to companies that design chips for cars, according to Reuters. The announcement comes following a visit to the White House by CEO Pat Gelsinger, who met with officials there to discuss a shortage of computer processors that has crippled the computer supply chain for months.

Heretofore, Intel has only used its factories to produce its own chips, like the Core series of computer processors. The company could theoretically take designs from manufacturers of automotive chips and begin using its own facilities to make them.

Tramino/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Pandemic woes — The shortages of chips for computers and cars are due to unrelated but similar issues. In the case of the former, the pandemic has caused huge demand for at-home entertainment, and at the same cryptocurrency miners have scooped up graphics cards to capitalize on rising Ethereum prices, which allow them to pay sky-high prices for chips knowing they’ll still make a profit.

Shortages have hurt the automotive industry the worst by far, a situation that was caused after auto companies drastically cut their orders for chips in the wake of the pandemic. The belief was that sales of cars would decline rapidly when quite the opposite happened as car sales actually grew.

National security — When American automakers cut their chip orders, the manufacturers of those chips sold their capacity to the electronics companies that have boomed during the pandemic. Intel, being the only major chipmaker with factories in the United States, could step in and begin producing chips within six to nine months, according to Gelsinger. The company had already considered opening up its manufacturing facilities to other companies as Nvidia and Apple eat away at its market share. The former recently announced it will make its own chips designed for servers, an area where Intel has dominated.

The situation brought to light an existing concern about chip manufacturing. The Biden administration has talked about chipset production as a national security concern and would like more of it to happen stateside so that countries like China don’t have significant leverage over American companies or an ability to steal trade secrets.