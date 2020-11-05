iOS 14.2 is here with 100 new emoji, and you're gonna need space

Apple just dropped iOS 14.2 for compatible iPhones and iOS devices. The software update is a big one — clocking in at 1.4GB on an iPhone 11 Pro — and brings with it "over 100 new emoji," which some people might argue is excessive. Whatever your position, if you want them you better clear up some space on your iOS device if you want to use the "pinched finger emoji" or the "smiley face with tear."

The update on iPhone also comes with "eight new wallpapers, and brings other new enhancements and bug fixes for your iPhone," according to Apple.

Compatible devices — iOS 14.2 is — and no surprises here — available for all iOS devices that support iOS 14. That includes:

iPhones:

iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

iPhone 7, Plus

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd gen)

iPads:

All iPad Pro 12.9-inch

All iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Air 2, 3, 4

iPad mini 4, 5

iPad (2017, 2018, 2019)

iPod touch:

iPod touch (7th gen)

Here's the full change log in case you're really wondering what the hell else is in the 1.4 GB software update:

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

This release also fixes the following issues: