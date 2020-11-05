iOS 14.2 is here with 100 new emoji, and you're gonna need space

Apple just dropped iOS 14.2 for compatible iPhones and iOS devices. The software update is a big one — clocking in at 1.4GB on an iPhone 11 Pro — and brings with it "over 100 new emoji," which some people might argue is excessive. Whatever your position, if you want them you better clear up some space on your iOS device if you want to use the "pinched finger emoji" or the "smiley face with tear."
The update on iPhone also comes with "eight new wallpapers, and brings other new enhancements and bug fixes for your iPhone," according to Apple.
Compatible devices — iOS 14.2 is — and no surprises here — available for all iOS devices that support iOS 14. That includes:
iPhones:
- iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS, XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, 8 Plus
- iPhone 7, Plus
- iPhone 6S, 6S Plus
- iPhone SE (1st and 2nd gen)
iPads:
- All iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- All iPad Pro 11-inch
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad Air 2, 3, 4
- iPad mini 4, 5
- iPad (2017, 2018, 2019)
iPod touch:
- iPod touch (7th gen)
Here's the full change log in case you're really wondering what the hell else is in the 1.4 GB software update:
- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more
- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions
- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
- Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged
- Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing
- New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio
- Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock
- Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched
- The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode
- Reminders could default to times in the past
- Photos widget may not display content
- Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit
- Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops
- Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls
- The screen could be black during Netflix video playback
- Apple Cash could fail to send or receive money when asked via Siri
- Apple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened
- Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users
- Audio is incorrectly labeled as "Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard
- Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly
- Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration