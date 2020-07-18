iOS 14 public beta: 5 coolest tricks you may have missed

Tech
The iOS 14 beta has been making its way out to public testers. Here are some of the coolest tricks you may have overlooked.
What it is: iOS 14 lets you change the camera's resolution and frames per second from within the camera app. Go to Camera under the Settings app and switch on the Video Format Control. This tweak was spotted by Twitter user "badman_jd."
Why it's cool: Users can now switch to 4K and 60 frames per second when they want higher quality, or drop down to HD and 30 frames per second to save storage.