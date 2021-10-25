Tech
iOS 15.1 is now out with fix for iPhone 13 Pro’s annoying auto macro mode
Apple just released iOS 15.1 with features like ProRes video. Most importantly, there's a setting to turn auto macro off on iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.
It’s been 34 days since we published our iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max review. I loved everything about the iPhone 13 Pros except for one thing: the camera’s automatic macro mode.
The automatic camera switching ruined the iPhone 13 Pro’s shooting experience in my opinion. A month ago, Apple said: “A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.”
Apple just pushed out iOS 15.1 and — would you look at that! — there’s a new setting (Settings > Camera > Auto Macro) that lets you turn the annoying automatic macro/camera switching off.
With the software fix, the iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max are perfect. Just perfect. If you’ve been waiting for this as I have, I can now recommend Apple’s best iPhone.
iOS 15.1 also comes with a bunch of new features including SharePlay support, ProRes video recording, and more. There’s a lot in this update. Get it by going to your iOS device’s Settings app > General > Software update.
The full iOS 15.1 features update from Apple below:
SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps
- Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward
- Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak
- Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone
- Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out
Camera
- ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple Wallet
- COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet
Translate
- Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation
Home
- New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor
Shortcuts
- New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos
- Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly
- Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen
- Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes
- Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected
- Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time
- For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222