iOS 15.1 is now out with fix for iPhone 13 Pro’s annoying auto macro mode

It’s been 34 days since we published our iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max review. I loved everything about the iPhone 13 Pros except for one thing: the camera’s automatic macro mode.

The automatic camera switching ruined the iPhone 13 Pro’s shooting experience in my opinion. A month ago, Apple said: “A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.”

Apple just pushed out iOS 15.1 and — would you look at that! — there’s a new setting (Settings > Camera > Auto Macro) that lets you turn the annoying automatic macro/camera switching off.

Hallejujah! Screenshot: Raymond Wong / Input

With the software fix, the iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max are perfect. Just perfect. If you’ve been waiting for this as I have, I can now recommend Apple’s best iPhone.

iOS 15.1 also comes with a bunch of new features including SharePlay support, ProRes video recording, and more. There’s a lot in this update. Get it by going to your iOS device’s Settings app > General > Software update.

The full iOS 15.1 features update from Apple below:

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues: