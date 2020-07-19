iPad: 4 coolest cases that make it more versatile

What it is: The Muse is a case that protects the iPad from all sides when closed, including a place on the rear to hold the Apple Pencil. The stylus can still charge from the exterior, and the cover flips round to allow full access to the screen.

Why it's so versatile: When flipped around, the front cover enables the iPad to stand at one of eight different angles. Unlike other cases, these angles are positioned at the rear of the device.