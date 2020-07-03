iPad: 5 hardware changes coming to Apple's tablet

Tech
Apple's tablet is set to receive some major updates. Here's what's rumored to be in store.
What it is: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note seen by MacRumors, expects Apple to launch a 10.8-inch iPad later this year, followed by an 8.5-inch iPad Mini in 2021.
Why it's cool: The upgrades could add some welcome extra screen real estate to the 10.2-inch iPad (or 10.5-inch iPad Air, it's unclear) and the 7.9-inch iPad Mini.
What it is: A DigiTimes report claims Apple may release a mini-LED iPad Pro over the next 18 months.
Why it's cool: Mini-LED improves on current LED by using much smaller backlights, enabling more dramatic shifts in brightness between areas of the screen. This should lead to a much more impressive image. It's not to be confused with OLED or the upcoming micro-LED, which can switch individual pixels off for perfect blacks.