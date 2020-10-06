The iPhone 12 rumors finally come to an end on October 13

For the first time in years, September passed without an iPhone announcement. Don't worry: the iPhone 12 is just late this year.

Apple has sent out media invitations to announce new iPhones (presumably the “iPhone 12” and “iPhone 12 Pro”) next week on October 13 at 10 a.m. P.T. / 1 p.m. E.T.

Like all 2020 product announcements, this year’s iPhone event will be virtual. Tim Cook and company will likely use the Steve Jobs Theater as the backdrop once again as it did for last month’s Apple Watch and iPad event and WWDC in June.

Hi, Speed? Apple

The invite doesn't reveal much except "Hi, Speed" which could be alluding to the A14 Bionic chip's performance or 5G. Or both!

What to expect — Is there anything about the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro that hasn't leaked? It's possible, but we've been soaking up the details for months now. Here's the 411:

For the iPhone 12, Apple will probably introduce two models: a 5.4-inch "iPhone 12 Mini" and a 6.1-inch "iPhone 12." These two will likely come with aluminum bodies and glass backs and a smaller notch on the Mini. As for the iPhone 12 Pro, also expect to see two sizes: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch "Max" with stainless steel bodies and glass rears.

All four iPhones this year are rumored to come with a new design with flattened sides reminiscent of the iPhone 4/5 and 5G support. Leaks suggest the regular iPhone 12 models will come with dual rear cameras and the iPhone 12 Pros will have three rear cameras with a LiDAR sensor for aiding augmented reality experiences.

Like the Apple Watch invite, there's a hidden AR Easter Egg when you go to the Apple Events website on an iOS device running iOS 14 and tap on it:

No power adapter or earbuds — The new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE no longer include a power adapter in the box as part of Apple's effort to increase sustainability. Personally, I'm all for it. I have a million power adapters and don't need another. If anything, I need to get rid of the dozen unused ones I have. So I won't be upset when the iPhone 12's box is slimmer than normal, but I know some people will be outraged.

As for not including wired EarPods in the box. With AirPods still selling like crazy, did you really not see this coming?

Touch ID returns? — Apple surprised everyone with the iPad Air 4 and its Touch ID-in-power-button. It's maybe Apple's most courageous move since it removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. Just when we all thought Apple would ditch Touch ID for Face ID, it brought the fingerprint biometric back in a new form.

With the ongoing pandemic, it makes sense for Apple to bring Touch ID back since masks are now the norm and Face ID doesn't work with them on. But will any of this year's iPhones have it? Rumors say no, but nothing is official until it comes out of an Apple exec's mouth.

Non-iPhone goodies — They're all still rumors, but there should be a few non-iPhone goodies on deck, too, including the long-rumored AirTags item trackers, AirPods Studios over-ear wireless headphones, a cheaper mini HomePod, and possibly a less ambitious AirPower charging mat that uses magnets instead of over a dozen coils to charge up multiple Apple devices at the same time.

