Here are the prices of everything Apple just announced

Today Apple announced a slew of sleek new products, including the iPhone 14, the new Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. All that hot tech comes at a price, though — and not a cheap price, either.

Despite inflation and supply chain disruptions, Apple has managed to make the price tags line up with industry predictions, and there’s a whole host of new features to make those extra dollars count.

iPhone 14 Pro Max in four colors Apple

Dig into the toys — Before today’s event, no one could agree on whether the iPhone 14’s price would be higher or lower than last year’s iPhone 13. The price actually sits at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus will retail for $899. They’ll both be available for preorder on September 9, with phones set to begin arriving on September 16.

The iPhone 14 Pros, on the other hand, are ringing in at $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both will release in the U.S. and Canada first on October 7, though you can preorder them on September 9 as well.

The iPhone 14’s announcement means we get a price drop on older models, too. The iPhone SE will now start at $429, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will drop from $699 to $599.

Apple Apple Apple

Watch the wrist — With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is dropping in at $399 for the base model and $499 for one equipped with cellular data, while the 45mm model will retail for $429 for the base model and $529 for cellular. The purchase of a new watch also gets you three free months of Apple Fitness+.

Because of its “rugged” capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with a $799 price tag. It's inspired by high-performance athletes, but new features are precise for anyone looking to track their metrics, whether in the backcountry or deep underwater.

The new Apple Watch SE is also joining the lineup at a more affordable cost of $249 for the base model and $299 for the cellular model.

Apple Apple Apple

Pop in some AirPods — If you’re more excited to upgrade your headphones than your trusty iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are finally coming, too. Apple has been slow to upgrade the wireless earbuds, which debuted in 2019, but the fresh iteration is equipped with sweat resistance and better noise-cancellation. You can grab a pair for $249, and you can get a free Memoji engraving, too.

You can purchase the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and SE starting today on Apple’s webstore. Preorders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 start this Friday, September 9.