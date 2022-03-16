Leaked renders claim this is the notch-less iPhone 14 Pro design

Looks like Apple is over the notch. 91mobiles got its hands on exclusive CAD renders that show an "iPhone 14 Pro" design with no notch, instead opting for hole-punch style front camera elements.

The iPhone 14 renders, which 91mobiles says comes from “industry sources,” show a very similar design to the iPhone 13 that was just refreshed in a green colorway.. The rear camera housing remains pretty much the same with three cameras, an LED flash, a mic and a LiDAR sensor. If these renders are accurate (91Mobiles has a solid history of leaking device schematics), it means that previous leaks of a flush rear camera design that’s reminiscent of the iPhone 4 may be debunked.

No more notch? — With such a similar look to the iPhone 13, the only real big change that we can see from the renders is the exclusion of the notch. Apple first introduced the notch to its smartphones with the iPhone X in 2017 to house its front camera along with several sensors, and the speaker and microphone. At first, people criticized the design but the sentiment has since cooled over the years and other phone makers have even adopted the notch for their own smartphones.

Goodbye notch? 91Mobiles The rear of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro looks the same as the iPhone 13 Pro. 91Mobiles Also similar side profile design. 91Mobiles Hopefully the iPhone 14 Pro has better colors or a new metal band. 91Mobiles

In true Apple fashion, they’re switching it up again. It’s not a total shocker that the notch might disappear since Apple seems to love going against the grain and setting trends in the wake. And maybe this means we’re all headed towards an era of hole-punch dominance. Maybe Samsung got it right in the first place.

According to the 91mobiles report, the two cutouts (one circle and one pill-shaped) will be for Face ID sensors and the self camera. The leaked renders show that all the buttons remain in the same place and that the bottom still houses the speakers, a microphone, and a Lightning port, again skipping USB-C. As for the display, 91mobiles’ source says that the iPhone 14 Pro will have the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone 13 Pro and it will likely be the 120Hz ProMotion OLED display.

What we know so far — Outside the new renders, there have been more rumors surrounding the iPhone 14. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo and 9to5Mac, the tentatively named "iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max" are expected to be upgraded with the A16 Bionic processor, while the base models will retain the current A15 Bionic chip. There’s also been a lot of speculation that Apple is planning to drop the iPhone mini model from the lineup, meaning there may only be a total of four models of the iPhone 14. But for all the notch haters that are still out there, it looks like Apple might finally listen… at least for the Pro-version iPhones.