Redditor makes the ultimate website for finding keyboard parts

Just when you’ve finished building your latest mechanical keyboard (the new Keychron Q2 is a great one), a redditor puts out a website that makes it even easier to start your next build.

Reddit user u/Weves11 designed keeb.gg as an automated semi-curated catalog of in-stock parts across vendors. It can sometimes feel like a whole quest to acquire each component for your build, but one check through keeb.gg lets you quickly see where it’s available.

There are similar existing online catalogs, but keeb.gg has already earned some initial approval from keyboard enthusiasts over at r/MechanicalKeyboards, hitting 3.7k upvotes at the time of publishing. And as many of the redditors pointed out in the thread: our wallets are in danger.

Component selection — Being brand new, the website is still somewhat limited and currently only has listings for switches, keycaps, and DIY kits. Also, the vendor list only includes CannonKeys, DiviniKey, KBDFans, KeebMonkey, KeebsForAll, Kinetic Labs, Kono, NovelKeys, PrevailKeyCo, SwagKeys, TheKeyDotCo, and ZFrontier so far.

Temptation is calling. keeb.gg

The creator said they only included the essentials and a slim list of vendors in the U.S., China, and Korea for the moment. The site does currently have several filters, like how big your kit size is if you’re looking for hot swap or solderable sockets, what kind of actuation you want, and what kind of profile you need.

There are prices on all the items on the website and it even has a price per 10 switches to help us get a better idea of final build costs. Most importantly, keeb.gg tells you how long an item has been in stock. u/Weves11 explained in his Reddit post that most vendors use Shopify, which means they have JSON files that can be automatically web scraped for data, including prices. However, the creator said they did filter out some products that aren’t relevant.

To-do list — From comments made on the r/MechnicalKeyboards thread, u/Weves11 will be looking at making several additions to the online catalog. The website’s creator said that adding a comprehensive selection of vendors from other regions outside of North America was on their to-do list.

u/Weves11 is also looking at adding more filters, like wired versus wireless, as well as more categories, like springs and desk mats. While the site is still in its early stages, it looks like it has the potential to be a quick resource to see if a specific part for our keyboard builds is in stock or not. Either way, this website will make building a mechanical keyboard a lot easier for both newbies and veterans. But just remember not to get too carried away, because at some point you have to ask yourself how many mechanical keyboards are too much (editor’s note: You can never have too many).

Latest keyboard reviews