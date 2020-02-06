Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leak describes hinge reinforcements

The Galaxy Z Flip has been leaking with reckless frequency — and just when the leaks seem to have died down, something new drops. A tweet from a known leaker shows just how the phone's hinges will work. Hopefully this one won’t break in half.

Special fibers and a locking hinge — The latest leak claims that the Galaxy Z’s hinge will contain “special fibres” to keep dust out. This measure could be an effort to keep the hinge secure and in one piece; similar protections were added to the Samsung Fold in its improved form.

The leak also shows the phone’s hinges locked at a 90-degree angle, which would allow for the phone to sit on a table like a cute little laptop. The leaker posits that this could be useful for hands-free video chatting.

Maybe another color incoming — The leaker hints at another color called “Mirror Gold” that could be coming for the Galaxy Z. Thus far we’ve only seen the phone in black and purple options, so a third color is very much a rumor at this point.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Z and the Galaxy S20 at its Unpacked event on February 11, so it won’t be long until we confirm or denounce those leaks once and for all.