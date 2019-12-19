Leaked: Samsung's next Galaxy Fold wants to take on the razr

Samsung's Galaxy Fold fails in three ways: the screen isn't durable, it's too thick and heavy, and it costs $2,000. The company's next stab at a foldable phone might be different if these leaked images posted to Weibo (surfaced by @UniverseIce) are real.

Smaller foldable phone — The leaked images reveal a design that does look Samsung-y; the metal frame, barely visible hinge, speaker grilles, camera bump, and even the way the screen stretches underneath the surrounding bezels all resemble miniaturized versions of the Galaxy Fold. The biggest change is that the foldable bends in half like the new Motorola Razr instead of transforming into a tablet.